Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 321,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,475,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Apple by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average of $238.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

