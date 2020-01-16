Safe Hits Market Cap of $7.11 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $7.11 million and $82,318.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.01442641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00050092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00074441 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001813 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.