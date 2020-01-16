Saga (LON:SAGA) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

SAGA stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $555.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.32.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

