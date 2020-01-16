Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 2.09. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $1,871,562. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

