salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock worth $65,021,287 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

