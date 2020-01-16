Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

