Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.42 ($112.12).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €91.86 ($106.81) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.54. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.