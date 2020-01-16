Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.42 ($112.12).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €91.82 ($106.77) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.34 and a 200-day moving average of €81.54.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

