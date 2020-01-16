SAP (SAP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2020 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($156.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – SAP was given a new €144.00 ($167.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – SAP was given a new €118.00 ($137.21) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – SAP was given a new €118.00 ($137.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – SAP was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €122.56 ($142.51) on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a 12 month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of €121.79 and a 200-day moving average of €115.97.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

