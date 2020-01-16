Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. Saul Centers has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $58.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

