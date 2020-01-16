SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.