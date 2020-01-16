SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 78,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 54.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBBX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $229.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

