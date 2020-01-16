Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 9,240 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $303.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $248.72 and a 52-week high of $331.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

