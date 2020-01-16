Sciencast Management LP Has $2.80 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 489.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton makes up 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

DHI opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

