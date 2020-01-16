Sciencast Management LP Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 294.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

MDT stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

