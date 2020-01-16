Sciencast Management LP Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 157.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $117.93 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

