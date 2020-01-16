Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 1,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

