Sciencast Management LP Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Cummins makes up approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cummins by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $138.73 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

