Sciencast Management LP Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $309,675. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

