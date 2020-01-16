Sciencast Management LP Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $112,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

