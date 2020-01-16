Sciencast Management LP Purchases 27,490 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 572.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

