Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 51,470 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Truist Financial accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

