Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.16.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $181.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

