Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.01.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

