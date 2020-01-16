Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $7,137,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,287.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Insiders sold a total of 493,533 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

