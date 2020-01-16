SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

SEAS stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

