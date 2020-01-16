SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Increased to GBX 855 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.15 ($11.13).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 880.20 ($11.58) on Thursday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 880.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 812.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

