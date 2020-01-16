Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BWS Financial downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

SMTC stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,135. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 28.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

