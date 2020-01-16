Semux Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $969.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003425 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000139 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.