ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $300.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.79.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $304.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $182.46 and a twelve month high of $307.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after purchasing an additional 446,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.