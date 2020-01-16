Shivom Trading Up 180.4% Over Last Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 93.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Shivom has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $303.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. Over the last week, Shivom has traded up 180.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.05889980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

