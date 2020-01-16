Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 674.60 ($8.87).

PSON stock opened at GBX 589 ($7.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 747.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

