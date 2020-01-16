Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,860.18 ($37.62).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,635.07 ($34.66) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,659 ($34.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,581.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

