Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Increases By 5.4%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 461.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 43.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3,012.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 63,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ABB stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. ABB has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

