Short Interest in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Drops By 5.3%

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aemetis stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Aemetis worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

