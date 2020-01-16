Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Declines By 5.2%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UAVS stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

