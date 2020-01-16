Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Decreases By 5.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

