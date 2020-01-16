Short Interest in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Grows By 5.9%

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Ambarella by 800.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.