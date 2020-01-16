Short Interest in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Grows By 5.2%

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 906,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.05.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 208.7% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.