Short Interest in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Expands By 5.4%

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Arlington Asset Investment has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AI. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

