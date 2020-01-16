Short Interest in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Rises By 5.8%

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 613,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DARE. ValuEngine cut shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Dare Bioscience stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Dare Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

