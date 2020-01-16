Short Interest in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Increases By 5.8%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.39 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.