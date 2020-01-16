Short Interest in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Increases By 13.2%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 214,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,948,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

