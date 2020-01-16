Short Interest in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Increases By 5.0%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 19,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

NYSE HTZ opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 2.27. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hertz Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.