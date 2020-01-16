Short Interest in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Grows By 5.8%

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Imax has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

