Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Drops By 5.3%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

MPB opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.60. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

