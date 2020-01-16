Short Interest in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Drops By 5.3%

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 427,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of National General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of National General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $112,850.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get National General alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 308.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 175,405 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 263.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of National General in the third quarter worth $2,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National General by 43.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $22.21 on Thursday. National General has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.