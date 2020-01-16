Short Interest in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Decreases By 5.0%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

SOLY opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Soliton has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Get Soliton alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOLY shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.