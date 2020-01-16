Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €127.00 ($147.67) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.12 ($146.65).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE opened at €115.48 ($134.28) on Thursday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.04.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.