Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €27.20 Price Target at UBS Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €27.20 ($31.63) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIGHT. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.96 ($31.35).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

